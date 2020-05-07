Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Thursday May 7, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Thursday, May 7, 2020:

There have been 18,722 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 412 cases (or 2.3 per cent) from the previous day. There are 13,222 people recovered from the virus while 1,429 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 365,675 of which 8,790 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 63,496. The country has 4,232 deaths from the virus – 124 in British Columbia, 112 in Alberta, six in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 1,429 in Ontario, 2,510 in Quebec, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 41 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties added another two cases to bring its total of confirmed cases to 311. There was one more death reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 43. For community cases in Leeds-Grenville, there are 18 in the central region (16 recovered), 11 in the west (10 recovered) and seven in the east (five recovered).

Eight more cases of coronavirus were added to the Eastern Ontario Health Unit Wednesday, bringing the total to 111. All but one of the cases is at the Pinecrest Nursing Home in Plantagenet. The eighth case is in the community.

Some communities in Leeds-Grenville are moving to open some boat ramps. Edwardsburgh-Cardinal opened yesterday (Wednesday), Gananoque today (Thursday), Brockville and Prescott on Friday. The Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands opened their boat launches on the St. Lawrence River last week and inland lakes yesterday (Wednesday).

Another step forward as Ontario looks to reopen. Premier Doug Ford announced that garden centers and nurseries will be able to fully open Friday. Hardware and safety supply stores will be able to open Saturday for in-store purchases. Non-essential retail businesses with street entrances will be allowed to start curbside service on Monday (May 11).

As Ontario and other provinces move on plans to reopen their economies, Federal Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam stresses physical distancing and washing your hands will remain critical.

The provincial government has extended emergency electricity rate relief. The around-the-clock off-peak price for customers of Hydro One and Rideau St. Lawrence Distribution continues through May 31.

All provincial emergency orders have been extended until May 19. That includes limits on public gatherings. The declared provincial emergency has been in place since March 17.

Toronto has closed down some streets to cars, in favour of pedestrians and cyclists during the pandemic. The city is also ambitiously moving ahead with building its bicycle network.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.