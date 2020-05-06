Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday May 6, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Wednesday, May 6, 2020:

There have been 18,310 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 387 cases (or 2.2 per cent) from the previous day. There are 12,779 people recovered from the virus while 1,361 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 352,714 of which 6,023 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 62,046. The country has 4,043 deaths from the virus – 121 in British Columbia, 106 in Alberta, six in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 1,361 in Ontario, 2,398 in Quebec, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 41 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties added another six cases to bring its total of confirmed cases to 209. There are still 42 deaths. Other than one additional person recovered in eastern Leeds-Grenville, the community cases remained unchanged: 18 in the central region (14 recovered), 11 in the west (10 recovered) and six in the east (five recovered).

Another two cases of coronavirus in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit were confirmed on Tuesday, bringing the total to 103. There have been two deaths.

In New York, as of Tuesday afternoon, there were 321,192 positive cases in the state – over half of those in New York City. There have been 19,415 deaths in the Empire State.

As people struggle with anxiety and depression staying at home, Premier Doug Ford announced expanded access to mental health supports, which people will be able to access at home. The virtual mental health supports (cognitive behavioural therapy) will also be available to front line workers. “Mental health is health,” Ford said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has pledged $252 million to Canada’s agriculture and food sectors to help with effects of the pandemic.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.