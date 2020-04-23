Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Thursday April 23, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Thursday, April 23, 2020:

There have been 12,245 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 510 cases (or 4.3 per cent) from the previous day. There are 6,221 people recovered from the virus while 659 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 184,531 of which 6,845 have pending results.

Canada’s COVID-19 case total is 40,190. The country has 1,974 COVID-19 related deaths – 90 in British Columbia, 66 in Alberta, four in Saskatchewan, six in Manitoba, 659 in Ontario, 1,134 in Quebec, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 12 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark region added another five cases on Wednesday along with one more death, bringing the total to 279 coronavirus cases and 39 deaths. The latest death was in a long term care facility, where 58 per cent of all regional cases are popping up. There are five outbreaks at long term care facilities in the region. As for Leeds-Grenville, there are 19 community cases in the central section of the county (Brockville, Front of Yonge, Athens, Elizabethtown-Kitley), 11 in the west (TLTI, Gananoque, Rideau Lakes, Westport) and six in the east (Augusta, Prescott, Edwardsburgh-Cardinal, Merrickville-Wolford, North Grenville). Those numbers don’t include cases at long term care homes.

The Ontario government is calling on the federal government through its Canadian Forces to help in five long term care homes in the province. They would provide staffing relief for medical staff, so those staff can focus on care.

WestJet is laying off another 3,000 employees by early next month. That’s in addition to the 1,700 pilots let go last week due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Prime Minster Justin Trudeau has announced $9 billion in aide for post-secondary students and recent graduates. The Canada Emergency Student Benefit will include $1,250 monthly payment for post-secondary students for May, June, July and August as well as increased education grants and an expanded government-supported job program.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.