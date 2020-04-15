Events in Brockville parks, facilities suspended through June

BROCKVILLE – The City of Brockville has suspended all events in city parks and city facilities through the end of June.

In a statement Wednesday, the city says the moratorium through June 30 is meant to slow the threat of coronavirus.

The latest data from the local health unit shows there are 15 positive COVID-19 cases in the immediate Brockville area (Brockville, Front of Yonge, Athens, Elizabethtown-Kitley).

There are 206 cases district-wide.

Brockville city council passed a community emergency proclamation Tuesday night but did not declare a formal state of emergency.