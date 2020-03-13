Brockville Aquatarium closes over COVID-19; city facilities to stay open

BROCKVILLE – Area children looking to check out aquatic life over the March break are out of luck.

The Brockville Aquatarium has closed its doors “until further notice,” according to a notice from the Brockville and District Chamber of Commerce, over the coronavirus pandemic.

March break programming at the Aquatarium is also cancelled and the facility is issuing refunds.

“The Aquatarium takes the health of our guests, staff, and volunteers very seriously. We will continue to monitor the situation daily and will continue to seek guidance from the Health Unit and the Canadian Public Health agency,” it said.

The chamber was also supposed to hold a business social event on Thursday, March 19 – that too is cancelled.

Meantime, the City of Brockville says its facilities and services will remain open.

As of today, there are no suspected or confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in Brockville.