All Ontario publicly-funded schools closed for two weeks post-March break

BROCKVILLE – Ontario’s publicly funded elementary and high schools will be closed for two weeks following March break.

The provincial government announced its decision today after consulting with Ontario’s chief medical officer of health on the coronavirus pandemic.

The closure will happen March 14 to April 5 and is meant as a precaution to keep the public safe. The March break period is normally March 16-20.

Ontario has 17 new cases of COVID-19 today. The provincial total to date is 59. Ottawa recorded its second case of novel coronavirus.