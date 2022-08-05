Federal offender caught in Gatineau

TORONTO – A federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his release has been caught in the Ottawa area.

During an advisory two weeks ago, the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad said Kevin Belanger, 60, was known to visit Cornwall and Prescott, as well as Ottawa and Hamilton.

The ROPE Squad says Belanger was captured yesterday (Aug. 4) in Gatineau, Que.

Belanger was serving a six year and three months sentence for impersonating a police officer, fraud, identity fraud, possession of stolen property, uttering forged documents, failing to comply with recognizance and using a badge to impersonate a police officer.

The Provincial ROPE Squad thanked the public and media for help with the investigation.