Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Friday May 20, 2022

The Newswatch COVID-19 Digest ends with this last report on Friday, May 20, 2022. We will continue to provide story coverage should there be significant developments.

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Friday, May 20, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported 20 deaths Thursday to bring the total to 13,122. There are 1,207 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 168 in ICU (up five from the previous day) and 71 on a ventilator (down five from the previous day). Although PHO reported 1,565 new cases Thursday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 1,291,814.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. May 19) is 3,834,638. The country has 40,388 deaths from the virus – 25 in the Yukon, 22 in the Northwest Territories, seven in Nunavut, 3,307 in British Columbia, 4,452 in Alberta, 1,342 in Saskatchewan, 1,847 in Manitoba, 13,099 in Ontario, 15,312 in Quebec, 411 in New Brunswick, 33 in PEI, 177 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 354 in Nova Scotia.

In its Wednesday report, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit had nine people in hospital (three more than Monday), three in the ICU (one more than Monday) and zero on a ventilator (no change from Monday). The number of deaths to date is 105 (no change from Monday). There were 30 cases added since Monday from limited testing. Local case numbers are updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count for the region as of Thursday is 9,202. There are three lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities (no change from Monday). A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area had six people in hospital Thursday (four fewer than Wednesday) with one in the ICU (no change from Wednesday). The number of deaths to date is 228 (no change from Wednesday). There are eight institutional outbreaks (one more than Wednesday). Test positivity from limited testing in high-risk populations is 10.0 per cent (down 0.8 from Wednesday) based on 187,866 tests (21 more than Wednesday). Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case total for the region as of Thursday is 15,807.

Vaccines: Ontario 33,176,573 (+25,175, last update May 19); EOHU 480,474 (last update May 19, +317 from previous update May 18); LGL 449,126 (LGL says doses in last week was 3,230, last update May 16).

The northern portion of Akwesasne reported 17 active cases of COVID-19 as of Monday (May 16). There have been 12 deaths to date.

Two of the four main party leaders in the Ontario election campaign have been sidelined due to COVID-19. Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner and the NDP’s Andrea Horwath both tested positive and are now on the virtual campaign trail.

Thank you for reading the final edition of the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest. Have a wonderful Victoria Day weekend.