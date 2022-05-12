Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Thursday May 12, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Thursday, May 12, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported 29 deaths Wednesday to bring the total to 13,020. There are 1,528 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 176 in ICU (down 12 from the previous day) and 81 on a ventilator (up three from the previous day). Although PHO reported 1,995 new cases Wednesday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 1,279,200.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. May 11) is 3,796,998. The country has 39,855 deaths from the virus – 25 in the Yukon, 22 in the Northwest Territories, seven in Nunavut, 3,226 in British Columbia, 4,321 in Alberta, 1,323 in Saskatchewan, 1,819 in Manitoba, 12,991 in Ontario, 15,178 in Quebec, 406 in New Brunswick, 32 in PEI, 169 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 336 in Nova Scotia.

In its Wednesday report, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit had seven people in hospital (no change from Monday), three in the ICU (no change from Monday) and zero on a ventilator (no change from Monday). The number of deaths to date is 104 (three more than Monday). There were 55 cases added since Monday from limited testing. Local case numbers are updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count for the region as of Wednesday is 9,031. There are seven lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities (two more than Monday). A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area had 15 people in hospital Wednesday (three more than Tuesday) with one in the ICU (no change from Tuesday). The number of deaths to date is 226 (no change from Tuesday). There are nine institutional outbreaks (one fewer than Tuesday). Test positivity from limited testing in high-risk populations is 11.8 per cent (no change from Tuesday) based on 187,608 tests (43 more than Tuesday). Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case total for the region as of Wednesday is 15,689.

Vaccines: Ontario 32,998,818 (+30,290, last update May 11); EOHU 477,681 (last update May 11, +493 from previous update May 10); LGL 446,395 (LGL says doses in last week was 3,107, last update May 9).

