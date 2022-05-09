Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday May 9, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Monday, May 9, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported 17 deaths Friday, 24 Saturday and nine Sunday to bring the total to 12,972. There are 1,167 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 207 in ICU (up two from Thursday) and 90 on a ventilator (down 10 from Thursday). Although PHO reported 1,938 new cases Sunday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 1,274,910.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. May 6) is 3,782,959. The country has 39,677 deaths from the virus – 25 in the Yukon, 22 in the Northwest Territories, seven in Nunavut, 3,226 in British Columbia, 4,321 in Alberta, 1,323 in Saskatchewan, 1,819 in Manitoba, 12,921 in Ontario, 15,084 in Quebec, 399 in New Brunswick, 26 in PEI, 168 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 336 in Nova Scotia.

In its Friday report, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit had six people in hospital (one fewer than Wednesday), three in the ICU (no change from Wednesday) and zero on a ventilator (no change from Wednesday). The number of deaths to date is 100 (no change from Wednesday). There were 63 cases added since Wednesday from limited testing. Local case numbers are updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count for the region as of Sunday is 8,972. There are seven lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities (three fewer than Wednesday). A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area had five people in hospital Friday (no change from Thursday) with one in the ICU (one more than Thursday). The number of deaths to date is 226 (no change from Thursday). There are 15 institutional outbreaks (one fewer than Thursday). Test positivity from limited testing in high-risk populations is 11.8 per cent (no change from Thursday) based on 187,444 tests (151 more than Thursday). Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case total for the region as of Sunday is 15,652.

Vaccines: Ontario 32,940,386 (+16,246, last update May 8); EOHU 476,133 (last update May 6, +646 from previous update May 5); LGL 442,649 (LGL says doses in last week was 3,627, last update May 2).

The number of people in Quebec hospitals dropped below 2,000 over the weekend for the first time since April 13. There are 64 people in the ICU.

