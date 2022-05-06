Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Friday May 6, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Friday, May 6, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported 32 deaths Thursday to bring the total to 12,921. There are 1,676 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 205 in ICU (up six from the previous day) and 100 on a ventilator (up six from the previous day). Although PHO reported 2,700 new cases Thursday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 1,268,390.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. May 5) is 3,771,328. The country has 39,485 deaths from the virus – 25 in the Yukon, 22 in the Northwest Territories, seven in Nunavut, 3,147 in British Columbia, 4,321 in Alberta, 1,309 in Saskatchewan, 1,792 in Manitoba, 12,889 in Ontario, 15,066 in Quebec, 399 in New Brunswick, 26 in PEI, 168 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 314 in Nova Scotia.

In its Wednesday report, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit had seven people in hospital (two fewer than Monday), three in the ICU (no change from Monday) and zero on a ventilator (no change from Monday). The number of deaths to date is 100 (two more than Monday). There were 79 cases added since Monday from limited testing. Local case numbers are updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count for the region as of Thursday is 8,883. There are 10 lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities (no change from Monday). A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area had five people in hospital Thursday (no change from Wednesday) with zero in the ICU (two fewer than Wednesday). The number of deaths to date is 226 (no change from Wednesday). There are 16 institutional outbreaks (one more than Wednesday). Test positivity from limited testing in high-risk populations is 11.8 per cent (down 1.6 from Wednesday) based on 187,293 tests (reduction in the total by 57 tests compared to Wednesday). Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case total for the region as of Thursday is 15,564.

Vaccines: Ontario 32,864,797 (+29,923, last update May 5); EOHU 475,487 (last update May 5, +390 from previous update May 4); LGL 442,649 (LGL says doses in last week was 3,627, last update May 2).

Canadians’ movements were tracked via their cell phones during the height of the pandemic. A report shows the anonymous details of trips, gatherings and trips out of town were collected by the Public Health Agency of Canada. The report was provided to the federal ethics committee as it looks into the collection of data by PHAC.

Beaches and pools are being reopened in Hong Kong as COVID-19 restrictions are being eased. The capital, Beijing, is now requiring overseas arrivals to quarantine for 10 days in a hotel, followed by a week at home.

