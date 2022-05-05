Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Thursday May 5, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Thursday, May 5, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported 29 deaths Wednesday to bring the total to 12,889. There are 1,698 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 199 in ICU (down three from the previous day) and 94 on a ventilator (up 10 from the previous day). Although PHO reported 2,488 new cases Wednesday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 1,265,690.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. May 4) is 3,761,261. The country has 39,352 deaths from the virus – 25 in the Yukon, 22 in the Northwest Territories, seven in Nunavut, 3,147 in British Columbia, 4,252 in Alberta, 1,309 in Saskatchewan, 1,792 in Manitoba, 12,858 in Ontario, 15,036 in Quebec, 399 in New Brunswick, 26 in PEI, 165 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 314 in Nova Scotia.

In its Wednesday report, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit had seven people in hospital (two fewer than Monday), three in the ICU (no change from Monday) and zero on a ventilator (no change from Monday). The number of deaths to date is 100 (two more than Monday). There were 79 cases added since Monday from limited testing. Local case numbers are updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count for the region as of Wednesday is 8,845. There are 10 lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities (no change from Monday). A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area had five people in hospital Wednesday (three fewer than Tuesday) with two in the ICU (two fewer than Tuesday). The number of deaths to date is 226 (no change from Tuesday). There are 15 institutional outbreaks (five more than Tuesday). Test positivity from limited testing in high-risk populations is 13.4 per cent (down 1.0 from Tuesday) based on 187,350 tests (reduction in the total by 111 tests compared to Tuesday). Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case total for the region as of Wednesday is 15,542.

Vaccines: Ontario 32,834,874 (+30,214, last update May 4); EOHU 475,097 (last update May 4, +413 from previous update May 3); LGL 442,649 (LGL says doses in last week was 3,627, last update May 2).

Thank you for reading the latest edition of the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest, published Monday to Friday at 6 a.m.