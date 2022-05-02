Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday May 2, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Monday, May 2, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported 19 deaths Friday, 12 Saturday and 17 Sunday to bring the total to 12,842. There are 1,410 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 187 in ICU (down 15 from Thursday) and 89 on a ventilator (down nine from Thursday). Although PHO reported 2,243 new cases Sunday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 1,260,380.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. April 29) is 3,741,125. The country has 39,182 deaths from the virus – 25 in the Yukon, 22 in the Northwest Territories, seven in Nunavut, 3,147 in British Columbia, 4,252 in Alberta, 1,309 in Saskatchewan, 1,792 in Manitoba, 12,792 in Ontario, 14,951 in Quebec, 384 in New Brunswick, 25 in PEI, 162 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 314 in Nova Scotia.

In its Friday report, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit had 16 people in hospital (two more than Wednesday), five in the ICU (one more than Wednesday) and zero on a ventilator (no change from Wednesday). The number of deaths to date is 98 (no change from Wednesday). There were 112 cases added since Wednesday from limited testing. Local case numbers are updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count for the region as of Sunday is 8,754. There are nine lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities (one fewer than Wednesday). A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area had 10 people in hospital Friday (four fewer than Thursday) with three in the ICU (no change from Thursday). The number of deaths to date is 226 (no change from Thursday). There are 12 institutional outbreaks (no change from Thursday). Test positivity from limited testing in high-risk populations is 16.1 per cent (no change from Thursday) based on 187,180 tests (51 more than Thursday). Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case total for the region as of Sunday is 15,479.

Vaccines: Ontario 32,776,605 (+16,739, last update May 1); EOHU 473,751 (last update April 29, +1,495 from previous update April 28); LGL 439,368 (3,876 more than the previous week, last update April 25).

The motorcycle protest called “Rolling Thunder” largely came to an end on Sunday. There were still about a dozen anti-government mandate demonstrators on Parliament Hill by the middle of yesterday afternoon.

Travellers heading to Europe will find it a bit easier now that Italy and Greece have relaxed some COVID-19 restrictions. Greece lifted all rules except for mask wearing on all international and domestic flights. Italy has shelved its health pass and has lifted some indoor mask mandates.

Thank you for reading the latest edition of the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest, published Monday to Friday at 6 a.m.