Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Friday April 29, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Friday, April 29, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported 21 deaths Thursday to bring the total to 12,792. There are 1,661 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 202 in ICU (down nine from the previous day) and 98 on a ventilator (up six from the previous day). Although PHO reported 3,560 new cases Thursday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 1,252,578.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. April 28) is 3,725,779. The country has 39,012 deaths from the virus – 24 in the Yukon, 22 in the Northwest Territories, seven in Nunavut, 3,077 in British Columbia, 4,252 in Alberta, 1,295 in Saskatchewan, 1,774 in Manitoba, 12,772 in Ontario, 14,928 in Quebec, 384 in New Brunswick, 25 in PEI, 162 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 290 in Nova Scotia.

In its Wednesday report, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit had 14 people in hospital (three fewer than Monday), four in the ICU (one fewer than Monday) and zero on a ventilator (no change from Monday). The number of deaths to date is 98 (no change from Monday). There were 92 cases added since Monday from limited testing. Local case numbers are updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count for the region as of Thursday is 8,615. There are 10 lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities (four more than Monday). A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area had 14 people in hospital Thursday (two fewer than Wednesday) with three in the ICU (one fewer than Wednesday). The number of deaths to date is 226 (no change from Wednesday). There are 12 institutional outbreaks (no change from Wednesday). Test positivity from limited testing in high-risk populations is 16.1 per cent (no change from Wednesday) based on 187,129 tests (64 more than Wednesday). Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case total for the region as of Thursday is 15,381.

Vaccines: Ontario 32,695,876 (+34,089, last update April 28); EOHU 472,256 (last update April 28, +0 from previous update April 27); LGL 439,368 (3,876 more than the previous week, last update April 25).

Moderna is working on a submission to Health Canada for a low-dose vaccine for children six month to five years old. So far, there is no vaccine approved for the very young.

