Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Thursday April 28, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Thursday, April 28, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported 22 deaths Wednesday to bring the total to 12,772. There are 1,734 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 211 in ICU (down eight from the previous day) and 92 on a ventilator (down seven from the previous day). Although PHO reported 3,005 new cases Wednesday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 1,249,018.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. April 27) is 3,713,926. The country has 38,901 deaths from the virus – 24 in the Yukon, 22 in the Northwest Territories, seven in Nunavut, 3,077 in British Columbia, 4,190 in Alberta, 1,295 in Saskatchewan, 1,774 in Manitoba, 12,750 in Ontario, 14,906 in Quebec, 384 in New Brunswick, 25 in PEI, 157 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 290 in Nova Scotia.

In its Wednesday report, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit had 14 people in hospital (three fewer than Monday), four in the ICU (one fewer than Monday) and zero on a ventilator (no change from Monday). The number of deaths to date is 98 (no change from Monday). There were 92 cases added since Monday from limited testing. Local case numbers are updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count for the region as of Wednesday is 8,555. There are 10 lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities (four more than Monday). A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area had 16 people in hospital Wednesday (three more than Tuesday) with four in the ICU (one more than Tuesday). The number of deaths to date is 226 (no change from Tuesday). There are 12 institutional outbreaks (one more than Tuesday). Test positivity from limited testing in high-risk populations is 16.1 per cent (no change from Tuesday) based on 187,065 tests (57 more than Tuesday). Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case total for the region as of Wednesday is 15,325.

Vaccines: Ontario 32,661,787 (+34,168, last update April 27); EOHU 472,256 (last update April 27, +747 from previous update April 26); LGL 439,368 (3,876 more than the previous week, last update April 25).

Ottawa interim police chief, Steve Bell, is promising to take quick action if there’s any wrongdoing around the so-called “Rolling Thunder Ottawa” motorcycle convoy. Organizers are planning to loop around the city with a stop at the National War Memorial.

U.S. infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci says America is out of the pandemic phase and appears to be transitioning to an endemic disease.

Thank you for reading the latest edition of the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest, published Monday to Friday at 6 a.m.