Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday April 27, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Wednesday, April 27, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported 13 deaths Tuesday to bring the total to 12,750. There are 1,730 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 219 in ICU (no change from the previous day) and 99 on a ventilator (up two from the previous day). Although PHO reported 1,827 new cases Tuesday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 1,246,013.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. April 26) is 3,706,686. The country has 38,847 deaths from the virus – 24 in the Yukon, 22 in the Northwest Territories, seven in Nunavut, 3,077 in British Columbia, 4,190 in Alberta, 1,295 in Saskatchewan, 1,774 in Manitoba, 12,736 in Ontario, 14,874 in Quebec, 378 in New Brunswick, 23 in PEI, 157 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 290 in Nova Scotia.

In its Monday report, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit had 17 people in hospital (six more than Friday), five in the ICU (no change from Friday) and zero on a ventilator (one fewer than Friday). The number of deaths to date is 98 (no change from Friday). There were 158 cases added since Friday from limited testing. Local case numbers are updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count for the region as of Tuesday is 8,503. There are six lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities (one more than Friday). A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area had 13 people in hospital Tuesday (two more than Monday) with three in the ICU (one more than Monday). The number of deaths to date is 226 (no change from Monday). There are 11 institutional outbreaks (one fewer than Monday). Test positivity from limited testing in high-risk populations is 16.1 per cent (no change from Monday) based on 187,008 tests (109 more than Monday). Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case total for the region as of Tuesday is 15,304.

Vaccines: Ontario 32,627,619 (+25,856, last update April 26); EOHU 471,509 (last update April 26, +522 from previous update April 25); LGL 439,368 (3,876 more than the previous week, last update April 25).

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19. She’s not showing any symptoms but the White House says she will isolate at home and work remotely. The president and first lady are not considered close contacts.

Many distilleries have stopped making hand sanitizer because its profitability in the early days of the pandemic is all but gone now. In B.C., the provincial government has ordered distilleries to stop production by May 8.

