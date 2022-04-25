Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday April 25, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Monday, April 25, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported 27 deaths Friday, 23 Saturday and three on Sunday to bring the total to 12,734. There are 1,362 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 212 in ICU (up five from Friday) and 92 on a ventilator (up two from Friday). Although PHO reported 4,098 new cases Sunday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 1,242,158.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. April 22) is 3,683,788. The country has 38,688 deaths from the virus – 24 in the Yukon, 22 in the Northwest Territories, seven in Nunavut, 3,077 in British Columbia, 4,190 in Alberta, 1,295 in Saskatchewan, 1,774 in Manitoba, 12,678 in Ontario, 14,778 in Quebec, 378 in New Brunswick, 23 in PEI, 152 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 290 in Nova Scotia.

In its Friday report, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit had 11 people in hospital (one more than Wednesday), five in the ICU (no change from Wednesday) and one on a ventilator (no change from Wednesday). The number of deaths to date is 98 (no change from Wednesday). There were 138 cases added since Wednesday from limited testing. Local case numbers are updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count for the region as of Sunday is 8,419. There are five lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities (no change from Wednesday). A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area had 16 people in hospital Friday (one more than Thursday) with four in the ICU (two more than Thursday). The number of deaths to date is 226 (three more than Thursday). There are 13 institutional outbreaks (no change from Thursday). Test positivity from limited testing in high-risk populations is 16.1 per cent (no change from Thursday) based on 186,812 tests (59 more than Thursday). Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case total for the region as of Sunday is 15,277.

Vaccines: Ontario 32,593,138 (+20,928, last update April 24); EOHU 469,873 (last update April 22, +765 from previous update April 21); LGL 435,759 (3,782 more than the previous week, last update April 19).

Ontario is extending the mask mandate for higher-risk indoor settings past the original deadline of April 27. It will apply to transit, health care settings, retirement homes, long-term care homes and congregate care settings. The mandate is extended until June 11. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said it would help the province manage the sixth wave.

Across the border in St. Lawrence County, there were 262 new cases added between Tuesday and Thursday last week. The county, which includes Massena, Potsdam, Canton and Ogdensburg, now has 386 active cases. There are 12 people in hospital, two in the ICU. St. Lawrence County Public Health says the community transmission level is high. The positivity rate is 7.8 per cent compared to New York State at 5.6 per cent. There have been 186 deaths to date. (The county only updates data on Mondays and Thursdays)

