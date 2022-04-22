Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Friday April 22, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Friday, April 22, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported 19 deaths Thursday to bring the total to 12,678. There are 1,626 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 207 in ICU (up four from the previous day) and 90 on a ventilator (down two from the previous day). Although PHO reported 5,038 new cases Thursday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. Number if higher than normal after problem fixed with CCM system. The total case count is 1,229,572.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. April 21) is 3,664,204. The country has 38,542 deaths from the virus – 24 in the Yukon, 22 in the Northwest Territories, seven in Nunavut, 3,036 in British Columbia, 4,190 in Alberta, 1,273 in Saskatchewan, 1,759 in Manitoba, 12,661 in Ontario, 14,740 in Quebec, 378 in New Brunswick, 23 in PEI, 152 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 277 in Nova Scotia.

In its Wednesday report, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit had 10 people in hospital (no change from Tuesday), five in the ICU (no change from Tuesday) and one on a ventilator (one fewer than Tuesday). The number of deaths to date is 98 (one more than Tuesday). There were 31 cases added since Tuesday from limited testing. Local case numbers are normally updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count for the region as of Thursday is 8,237. There are five lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities (on fewer than Tuesday). A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area had 15 people in hospital Thursday (no change from Wednesday) with two in the ICU (one more than Wednesday). The number of deaths to date is 223 (two more than Wednesday). There are 13 institutional outbreaks (one more than Wednesday). Test positivity from limited testing in high-risk populations is 16.1 per cent (no change from Wednesday) based on 186,753 tests (81 more than Wednesday). Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case total for the region as of Thursday is 15,101.

Vaccines: Ontario 32,500,527 (+39,507, last update April 21); EOHU 469,108 (last update April 21, +563 from previous update April 20); LGL 435,759 (3,782 more than the previous week, last update April 19).

Uber drivers in all parts of the country except Quebec won’t have to wear masks starting today. The company is still strongly recommending they do depending on personal risk factors and local infection rates. Driver can require customers to wear a mask and can cancel a trip if they won’t comply.

