Three dead in Highway 401 crash near Maitland

MAITLAND – At least three people are dead after a crash on Highway 401 between a transport truck and a passenger vehicle.

Grenville County OPP say it happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday in the eastbound lanes, east of Maitland.

Augusta Township firefighters and Leeds-Grenville EMS were also on scene.

“As a result of the collision, three people are confirmed to be deceased and two others were transported to a hospital with injuries. The extent of the injuries are not known at this time,” police said in a news release.

A section of the eastbound lanes between Maitland and Prescott was closed overnight for an investigation but reopened around 8 a.m. today.

The cause of the crash is still being probed.

Police are asking anyone who may have dash cam footage of the crash to call them at 1-888-310-1122.