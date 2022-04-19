Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday April 19, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Tuesday, April 19, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported 49 deaths over four days (Friday to Monday) to bring the total to 12,632. There are 1,301 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 202 in ICU (up 20 from Thursday) and 91 on a ventilator (up six from Thursday). Although PHO reported 2,219 new cases Monday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 1,222,243.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. April 14) is 3,614,450. The country has 38,207 deaths from the virus – 24 in the Yukon, 21 in the Northwest Territories, seven in Nunavut, 3,004 in British Columbia, 4,141 in Alberta, 1,273 in Saskatchewan, 1,759 in Manitoba, 12,583 in Ontario, 14,592 in Quebec, 368 in New Brunswick, 21 in PEI, 137 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 277 in Nova Scotia.

In its Thursday report (in lieu of Good Friday), the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit had eight people in hospital (one more than Wednesday), four in the ICU (no change from Wednesday) and one on a ventilator (no change from Wednesday). The number of deaths to date is 97 (no change from Wednesday). There were 58 cases added since Wednesday from limited testing. Local case numbers are updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count for the region as of Monday is 8,131. There are six lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities (no change from Wednesday). A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area had 17 people in hospital Friday (six more than Wednesday) with one in the ICU (no change from Wednesday). The number of deaths to date is 220 (no change from Wednesday). There are 16 institutional outbreaks (two more than Wednesday). Test positivity from limited testing in high-risk populations is 15.7 per cent (down 0.8 from Wednesday) based on 186,457 tests (130 more than Wednesday). Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case total for the region as of Monday is 15,010.

Vaccines: Ontario 32,397,809 (+5,699, last update April 18); EOHU 466,424 (last update April 14, +491 from previous update April 13); The LGL District Health Unit has ceased providing accurate vaccination numbers so week to week progress and comparison is not longer available. The health unit is now giving approximations of doses, which are the following: 162,000 living in LGL with first doses, 158,000 with second doses, 107,000 with third doses, 4,000 with fourth doses. (last update April 10). The LGL District Health Unit did administer 1,292 doses the week of April 3, compared to 575 the week of March 27.

Ontario Health East (which oversees health system support formerly managed by the Champlain LHIN) says expanded eligibility for COVID-19 antiviral treatment is available in the area. The eligible include immune system compromised people 18 years old and older, those 70-plus, 60-plus with fewer than three vaccine doses, and those 18 years old and older with fewer than three doses and a chronic medical condition. These higher risk groups are also eligible for PCR tests, OHEast said.

Online veterinary services are relieving some of the stress vets are experiencing as people brought a pet into the home during the pandemic. That’s according to Dr. Scott Weese of the Ontario Veterinary College. While some clinic went to phone appointments and curbside service, Weese believes a more formal move to virtual care would help.

Newfoundland and Labrador are ahead of the curve in the latest wave of cases, according to the region’s top doctor. After lagging behind the rest of the country, Janice Fitzgerald says the province has already went through what places like Ontario are experiencing now.

