Rider killed in ATV crash in Leeds and Thousand Islands Township

LANSDOWNE – An all-terrain vehicle rider has been killed in an apparent rollover crash on a property near Lansdowne Sunday night.

Provincial police were called around 8 p.m. to a home on County Road 2 in Leeds and Thousand Islands Township.

Leeds County OPP Const. Erin Cranton says the crash happened outside Lansdowne near Railway Street.

The driver, 58-year-old Mark Vincent, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It appears to be a rollover,” Cranton told Brockville Newswatch. The exact cause and contributing factors are still under investigation.