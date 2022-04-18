Brockville wrong-way driver crashes after BB gun shooting

BROCKVILLE – A driver is facing multiple charges after a wrong-way crash on William Street Friday night.

City police say the vehicle was speeding, heading north on William Street, when it crashed at the intersection of Pearl Street West around 9 p.m.

Police did not say if another vehicle was involved in the crash at the intersection or if the fleeing vehicle lost control and crashed on its own.

The car had been involved in a BB gun shooting earlier that night.

“Further information was learned that one of the males in the vehicle had discharged a BB gun at someone in the area. The vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed because it was attempting to flee the area,” police said in a statement.

The 18-year-old driver, who was not named, is charged with discharging an air gun, possession of a dangerous weapon and dangerous driving.

Two other passengers in the car were released without charges.