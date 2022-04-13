Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday April 13, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Wednesday, April 13, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported five deaths Tuesday to bring the total to 12,570. One death was removed through data clean-up. There are 1,366 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 190 in ICU (up six from the previous day) and 82 on a ventilator (no change from the previous day). Although PHO reported 2,300 new cases Tuesday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 1,200,619.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. April 12) is 3,579,730. The country has 38,044 deaths from the virus – 24 in the Yukon, 21 in the Northwest Territories, seven in Nunavut, 3,004 in British Columbia, 4,104 in Alberta, 1,253 in Saskatchewan, 1,751 in Manitoba, 12,566 in Ontario, 14,544 in Quebec, 358 in New Brunswick, 19 in PEI, 130 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 263 in Nova Scotia.

In its Monday report, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has four people in hospital (one fewer than Friday), two in the ICU (no change from Friday) and one on a ventilator (no change from Friday). The number of deaths to date is 96 (three more than Friday). There were 130 cases added since Friday from limited testing. Local case numbers are updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count for the region as of Tuesday is 7,821. There are six lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities (no change from Friday). A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit did not update statistics Tuesday. The following is a repeat of Monday with the exception of the PHO statistic). The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area had six people in hospital Monday (one more than Friday) with zero in the ICU (one fewer than Friday). The number of deaths to date is 219 (no change from Friday). There are 18 institutional outbreaks (five more than Friday). Test positivity from limited testing in high-risk populations is 15.2 per cent (up 1.4 from Friday) based on 186,220 tests (151 more than Friday). Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case total for the region as of Tuesday is 14,735.

Vaccines: Ontario 32,243,286 (+28,641, last update April 12); EOHU 464,868 (last update April 11, +879 from previous update April 8); The LGL District Health Unit has ceased providing accurate vaccination numbers so week to week progress and comparison is not longer available. The health unit is now giving approximations of doses, which are the following: 162,000 living in LGL with first doses, 158,000 with second doses, 107,000 with third doses, 4,000 with fourth doses. (last update April 10). The LGL District Health Unit did administer 1,292 doses the week of April 3, compared to 575 the week of March 27.

Numbers provided by Statistics Canada show one in three shelters for people escaping abuse were greatly affected in the first year of the pandemic. A lot of it had to do with capacity as the number of beds had to be reduced.

Nunavut has opened fourth dose eligibility to residents 50 years of age and older.

