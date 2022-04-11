Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday April 11, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Monday, April 11, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported 20 deaths Friday, 10 on Saturday and 11 on Sunday to bring the total to 12,563. There are 977 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 173 in ICU (14 more than Friday) and 88 on a ventilator (eight more than Friday). Although PHO reported 3,481 new cases Sunday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 1,195,918.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. April 8) is 3,552,502. The country has 37,935 deaths from the virus – 24 in the Yukon, 21 in the Northwest Territories, seven in Nunavut, 3,004 in British Columbia, 4,104 in Alberta, 1,253 in Saskatchewan, 1,751 in Manitoba, 12,527 in Ontario, 14,482 in Quebec, 358 in New Brunswick, 19 in PEI, 122 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 263 in Nova Scotia.

In its Friday report, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has five people in hospital (no change from Wednesday), two in the ICU (two fewer than Wednesday) and one on a ventilator (one fewer than Wednesday). The number of deaths to date is 93 (no change from Wednesday). There were 113 cases added since Wednesday from limited testing. Local case numbers are updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count for the region as of Sunday is 7,774. There are six lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities (one more than Wednesday). A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area had five people in hospital Friday (one more than Thursday) with one in the ICU (no change from Thursday). The number of deaths to date is 219 (two more than Thursday). There are 13 institutional outbreaks (two more than Thursday). Test positivity from limited testing in high-risk populations is 13.8 per cent (no change from Thursday) based on 186,069 tests (57 more than Thursday). Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case total for the region as of Sunday is 14,682.

Vaccines: Ontario 32,202,129 (+24,861, last update April 10); EOHU 463,989 (last update April 8, +359 from previous update April 7); LGL 162,302 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 157,693 with second doses, 106,325 with third doses, 2,567 with fourth doses. (last update March 27, +26 first doses, +158 second doses, +333 third doses, +103 fourth doses since previous update March 20).

