Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday April 5, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Tuesday, April 5, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported no deaths Monday as the total remained at 12,470. There are 857 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 168 in ICU (two more than Friday) and 92 on a ventilator (one fewer than Friday). Although PHO reported 2,248 new cases Monday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 1,174,686.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. April 4) is 3,498,713. The country has 37,690 deaths from the virus – 24 in the Yukon, 21 in the Northwest Territories, six in Nunavut, 3,002 in British Columbia, 4,074 in Alberta, 1,229 in Saskatchewan, 1,744 in Manitoba, 12,470 in Ontario, 14,382 in Quebec, 349 in New Brunswick, 18 in PEI, 116 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 255 in Nova Scotia.

In its Monday report, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has 16 people in hospital (two fewer than Friday), four in the ICU (one fewer than Friday) and one on a ventilator (one fewer than Friday). The number of deaths to date is 91 (no change from Friday). There were 116 cases added since Friday from limited testing. Local case numbers are updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count for the region as of Monday is 7,496. There are five lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities (one more than Friday). A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area had seven people in hospital Monday (one more than Friday) with zero in the ICU (no change from Friday). The number of deaths to date is 217 (no change from Friday). There are 10 institutional outbreaks (four more than Friday). Test positivity from limited testing in high-risk populations is 13.2 per cent (up 0.2 from Friday) based on 185,816 tests (101 more than Friday). Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case total for the region as of Monday is 14,429.

Vaccines: Ontario 32,097,800 (+4,052, last update April 4); EOHU 463,352 (last update April 4, +327 from previous update April 1); LGL 162,302 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 157,693 with second doses, 106,325 with third doses, 2,567 with fourth doses. (last update March 27, +26 first doses, +158 second doses, +333 third doses, +103 fourth doses since previous update March 20).

Health Canada is doing a random COVID-19 antibody survey. One-hundred-thousand randomly selected Canadians will be getting a kit in the mail to collect a dried blood sample and fill out a questionnaire. The survey will happen over three waves during this month, next month and in June.

One of the key figures at the so-called “Freedom Convoy” in Ottawa is looking for lawyers to represent him. Pat King has been behind bars since Feb. 18 and told a court yesterday that he is “shopping” for lawyers.

With Quebec, PEI and Nunavut still with masking mandates in place, some Canadian health experts say using face covering are still an effective tool is limiting the spread of COVID-19.

B.C. Premier John Horgan has tested positive for coronavirus. He’s isolating at home and his symptoms are said to be mild. Horgan, who is fully vaccinated, announced his positive test result on Twitter.

The federal government plans to update its policy for its workers. The Public Service Alliance of Canada has already filed a grievance over the existing policy, requiring workers to be fully vaccinated even if they’re working from home.

