Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Thursday March 31, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Thursday, March 31, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported 12 deaths Wednesday to bring the total to 12,427. The day to day change was 13 as one old case was added through data clean-up. There are 778 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 165 in ICU (no change from the previous day) and 94 on a ventilator (up 10 from the previous day). Although PHO reported 2,814 new cases Wednesday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 1,159,470.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. March 30) is 3,460,172. The country has 37,506 deaths from the virus – 24 in the Yukon, 21 in the Northwest Territories, five in Nunavut, 2,990 in British Columbia, 4,044 in Alberta, 1,209 in Saskatchewan, 1,739 in Manitoba, 12,414 in Ontario, 14,345 in Quebec, 349 in New Brunswick, 18 in PEI, 103 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 245 in Nova Scotia.

In its Wednesday report, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has 17 people in hospital (no change from Monday), five in the ICU (one more than Monday) and two on a ventilator (no change from Monday). The number of deaths to date is 91 (no change from Monday). There were 55 cases added since Monday but due to limited testing, the number of cases locally is likely higher than what is being reported. Local case numbers are updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count for the region as of Tuesday is 7,320. There are three lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities (no change from Monday). A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area had eight people in hospital Wednesday (one fewer than Tuesday) with zero in the ICU (no change from Tuesday). The number of deaths to date is 215 (two more than Tuesday). There are four institutional outbreaks (one fewer than Tuesday). Test positivity from limited testing in high-risk populations is 10.2 per cent (down 0.7 from Tuesday) based on 185,629 tests (50 more than Tuesday). Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case total for the region as of Wednesday is 14,205.

Vaccines: Ontario 32,054,772 (+8,484, last update March 30); EOHU 462,594 (last update March 30, +138 from previous update March 29); LGL 162,302 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 157,693 with second doses, 106,325 with third doses, 2,567 with fourth doses. (last update March 27, +26 first doses, +158 second doses, +333 third doses, +103 fourth doses since previous update March 20).

Not needing a large site anyone, the Brockville Vaccination Clinic is moving from Stewart Boulevard to the YMCA at 345 Park Street, starting Monday (April 4). The clinics will be Mondays through the second-last week in June, except for Monday after Easter and the Victoria Day weekend.

St. Lawrence College will be dropping vaccine and mask requirements on May 1. While mask wearing will become a personal choice, the college says masks will be made available at the Brockville, Cornwall and Kingston campus security offices.

Thank you for reading the latest edition of the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest, published Monday to Friday at 6 a.m.