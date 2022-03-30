Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday March 30, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Wednesday, March 30, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported seven deaths Tuesday to bring the total to 12,414. The day to day change was nine as two old cases were added through data clean-up. There are 790 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 165 in ICU (up seven from the previous day) and 84 on a ventilator (down eight from the previous day). Although PHO reported 1,610 new cases Tuesday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 1,156,656.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. March 29) is 3,450,406. The country has 37,461 deaths from the virus – 24 in the Yukon, 21 in the Northwest Territories, five in Nunavut, 2,989 in British Columbia, 4,044 in Alberta, 1,209 in Saskatchewan, 1,739 in Manitoba, 12,405 in Ontario, 14,325 in Quebec, 336 in New Brunswick, 16 in PEI, 103 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 245 in Nova Scotia.

In its Monday report, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has 17 people in hospital (three more than Friday), four in the ICU (three fewer than Friday) and two on a ventilator (one fewer than Friday). The number of deaths to date is 91 (one more than Friday). There were 74 cases added since Friday but due to limited testing, the number of cases locally is likely higher than what is being reported. Local case numbers are updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count for the region as of Tuesday is 7,295. There are three lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities (no change from Friday). A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area had nine people in hospital Tuesday (one more than Monday) with zero in the ICU (no change from Monday). The number of deaths to date is 213 (one more than Monday). There are five institutional outbreaks (one more than Monday). Test positivity from limited testing in high-risk populations is 10.9 per cent (up 0.1 from Monday) based on 185,579 tests (90 more than Monday). Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case total for the region as of Tuesday is 14,195.

Vaccines: Ontario 32,046,288 (+5,967, last update March 29); EOHU 462,456 (last update March 29, +26 from previous update March 28); LGL 162,302 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 157,693 with second doses, 106,325 with third doses, 2,567 with fourth doses. (last update March 27, +26 first doses, +158 second doses, +333 third doses, +103 fourth doses since previous update March 20).

