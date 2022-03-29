Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday March 29, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Tuesday, March 29, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported three deaths Monday to bring the total to 12,405. The day to day change was four as one old case was added through data clean-up. There are 655 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 158 in ICU (up one from the previous day) and 92 on a ventilator (down one from the previous day). Although PHO reported 1,741 new cases Monday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 1,155,046.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. March 28) is 3,440,975. The country has 37,424 deaths from the virus – 24 in the Yukon, 21 in the Northwest Territories, five in Nunavut, 2,983 in British Columbia, 4,044 in Alberta, 1,209 in Saskatchewan, 1,739 in Manitoba, 12,401 in Ontario, 14,300 in Quebec, 336 in New Brunswick, 16 in PEI, 101 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 245 in Nova Scotia.

In its Monday report, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has 17 people in hospital (three more than Friday), four in the ICU (three fewer than Friday) and two on a ventilator (one fewer than Friday). The number of deaths to date is 91 (one more than Friday). There were 74 cases added since Friday but due to limited testing, the number of cases locally is likely higher than what is being reported. Local case numbers are updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count for the region as of Monday is 7,284. There are three lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities (no change from Friday). A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area had eight people in hospital Monday (four more than Friday) with zero in the ICU (no change from Friday). The number of deaths to date is 212 (one more than Friday). There are four institutional outbreaks (no change from Friday). Test positivity from limited testing in high-risk populations is 10.8 per cent (up 0.9 from Friday) based on 185,489 tests (71 more than Friday). Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case total for the region as of Monday is 14,186.

Vaccines: Ontario 32,040,321 (+3,928, last update March 28); EOHU 462,430 (last update March 28, +99 from previous update March 25); LGL 162,276 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 157,535 with second doses, 105,992 with third doses, 2,464 with fourth doses. (last update March 20, +65 first doses, +223 second doses, +490 third doses, +131 fourth doses since previous update March 13).

Thank you for reading the latest edition of the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest, published Monday to Friday at 6 a.m.