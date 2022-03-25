Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Friday March 25, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Friday, March 25, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported seven deaths Thursday to bring the total to 12,366. Day to day change was 10 as three old cases were added through data clean-up. There are 661 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 165 in ICU (down nine from the previous day) and 90 on a ventilator (no change from the previous day). Although PHO reported 2,561 new cases Thursday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 1,145,575.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. March 24) is 3,419,779. The country has 37,286 deaths from the virus – 24 in the Yukon, 21 in the Northwest Territories, five in Nunavut, 2,975 in British Columbia, 4,044 in Alberta, 1,176 in Saskatchewan, 1,735 in Manitoba, 12,356 in Ontario, 14,274 in Quebec, 336 in New Brunswick, 16 in PEI, 92 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 232 in Nova Scotia.

In its Wednesday report, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has 15 people in hospital (no change from Monday), eight in the ICU (down one from Monday) and four on a ventilator (no change from Monday). The number of deaths to date is 87 (one more than Monday). There were 44 cases added since Monday but due to limited testing, the number of cases locally is likely higher than what is being reported. Local case numbers are updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count for the region as of Thursday is 7,182. There are four lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities (no change from Monday). A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

There are six people in hospital in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area as of Thursday (three more than Wednesday) with zero in the ICU (no change from Wednesday). The number of deaths to date is 211 (one more than Wednesday). There are three institutional outbreaks (one fewer than Wednesday). Test positivity from limited testing in high-risk populations is 11.1 per cent (down 0.6 from Wednesday) based on 185,383 tests (45 more than Wednesday). Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case total for the region as of Thursday is 14,049.

Vaccines: Ontario 32,004,466 (+10,190, last update March 24); EOHU 462,184 (last update March 24, +87 from previous update March 23); LGL 162,276 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 157,535 with second doses, 105,992 with third doses, 2,464 with fourth doses. (last update March 20, +65 first doses, +223 second doses, +490 third doses, +131 fourth doses since previous update March 13).

B.C. is now providing COVID-19 rapid test kits for anyone over the age of 18 at participating pharmacies. One kit has five rapid antigen tests and will be available to anyone with a B.C. health card, once every 28 days.

Police in Nova Scotia have laid charges after demonstrations outside the home of the province’s chief medical officer. Two people in their 30s have been charged with harassment, intimidation and mischief. The Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative government is now proposing legislation to create a safe buffer zone around health facilities and homes of health care workers.

Thank you for reading the latest edition of the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest, published Monday to Friday at 6 a.m.