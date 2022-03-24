Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Thursday March 24, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Thursday, March 24, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported 14 deaths Wednesday to bring the total to 12,356. Day to day change was 13 as one death was removed through data clean-up. There are 611 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 174 in ICU (down five from the previous day) and 90 on a ventilator (down three from the previous day). Although PHO reported 2,149 new cases Wednesday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 1,143,014.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. March 23) is 3,412,424. The country has 37,240 deaths from the virus – 24 in the Yukon, 21 in the Northwest Territories, five in Nunavut, 2,974 in British Columbia, 4,023 in Alberta, 1,176 in Saskatchewan, 1,731 in Manitoba, 12,343 in Ontario, 14,272 in Quebec, 336 in New Brunswick, 16 in PEI, 87 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 232 in Nova Scotia.

In its Wednesday report, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has 15 people in hospital (no change from Monday), eight in the ICU (down one from Monday) and four on a ventilator (no change from Monday). The number of deaths to date is 87 (one more than Monday). There were 44 cases added since Monday but due to limited testing, the number of cases locally is likely higher than what is being reported. Local case numbers are updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count for the region as of Wednesday is 7,162. There are four lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities (no change from Monday). A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

There are three people in hospital in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area as of Wednesday (one fewer than Tuesday) with zero in the ICU (no change from Tuesday). The number of deaths to date is 210 (one more than Tuesday). There are four institutional outbreaks (one more than Tuesday). Test positivity from limited testing in high-risk populations is 11.7 per cent (up 1.0 from Tuesday) based on 185,338 tests (114 more than Tuesday). Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case total for the region as of Wednesday is 14,021.

Vaccines: Ontario 31,994,276 (+10,824, last update March 23); EOHU 462,097 (last update March 23, +357 from previous update March 22); LGL 162,276 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 157,535 with second doses, 105,992 with third doses, 2,464 with fourth doses. (last update March 20, +65 first doses, +223 second doses, +490 third doses, +131 fourth doses since previous update March 13).

Moderna is going to ask regulators to approve smaller-dose COVID-19 vaccines for the very young – babies, toddlers and those in pre-school – based on promising early study results. Pfizer is still doing testing.

Thank you for reading the latest edition of the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest, published Monday to Friday at 6 a.m.