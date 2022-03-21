Money for Leeds-Grenville homeless programs, Gananoque recreation

BROCKVILLE – Two more announcements by local MPP Steve Clark Friday will see more money to combat homelessness in Leeds-Grenville and improve recreation in Gananoque.

In Brockville, nearly $1.6 million in funding is going to the United Counties of Leeds-Grenville for its homelessness programs, an increase of roughly $177,000 from the previous year.

The Cooperative Care Center, previously known as the Warming Center, is getting more money. The government says it spent $132,000 on the homeless shelter last year and will increase funding by $368,000.

The center on County Road 2 in Brockville can house 14 people per night and is open every night.

Connect Youth is getting an increase of $207,000 from its previous year’s funding of $103,000 to run its transitional apartments in Prescott, Spencerville, Kemptville and Brockville for older teenagers and young adults.

All of the funding is part of the government’s new Homelessness Prevention Program, which launches April 1, and merges three previous older programs.

Also on Friday in Gananoque, Tourism Minister Lisa MacLeod joined Clark in announcing $250,000 for the Town of Gananoque to complete the Gord Brown Memorial Canada 150 Outdoor Rink.

There was also a total of $286,000 given out Friday to the Leeds and Grenville OPP detachments to expand their mobile crisis response teams.