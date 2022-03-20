Spring arrives but patience needed for warmer weather

In this graphic from The Weather Network, spring is expected to struggle in Eastern Ontario with cooler weather hanging on through April but overall will normalize by the end of May. Spring officially arrived at 11:33 a.m. on Sunday, March 20, 2022. (The Weather Network via Newswatch Group)

BROCKVILLE – There’s definitely spring in the air.

The spring equinox arrived in the region at 11:33 a.m. today (March 20).

While spring is officially here, The Weather Network’s spring outlook says it will be a struggle to warm up with a “tease at times” of warm weather.

It says late March and April “will test our patience with periods of colder than normal weather and even quick shots of late-winter weather,” but there should be warmer temperatures in May.

But overall for March through May, the temperature is expected to be near normal for the time of year.

It’s also expected to be wetter than normal, which would delay the planting season for farmers.

