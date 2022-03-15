Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday March 15, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Tuesday, March 15, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported no new deaths Monday as the total stayed at 12,256. There are 602 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 228 in ICU (no change from the previous day) and 111 on a ventilator (down 12 from the previous day). Although PHO reported 1,116 new cases Monday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 1,126,456.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. March 14) is 3,360,446. The country has 36,881 deaths from the virus – 23 in the Yukon, 20 in the Northwest Territories, five in Nunavut, 2,935 in British Columbia, 4,003 in Alberta, 1,148 in Saskatchewan, 1,710 in Manitoba, 12,256 in Ontario, 14,154 in Quebec, 317 in New Brunswick, 16 in PEI, 76 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 218 in Nova Scotia.

In its Monday report, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has 10 people in hospital (one more than Friday), six in the ICU (one more than Friday) and four on a ventilator (one more than Friday). The number of deaths to date is 84 (no change from Friday). There were 50 cases added since Friday but due to limited testing, the number of cases locally is likely higher than what is being reported. Local case numbers are updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count for the region as of Monday is 7,002. There are five lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities (one more than Friday). A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

There are two people in hospital in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area as of Monday (one fewer than Friday) with zero in the ICU (no change from Friday). The number of deaths to date is 205, one more than Friday. There are two institutional outbreaks (no change from Friday). Test positivity from limited testing in high-risk populations is 10.3 per cent (up 0.2 from Friday) based on 184,997 tests (79 more than Friday). Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case total for the region as of Monday is 13,866.

Vaccines: Ontario 31,888,794 (+6,602, last update March 14); EOHU 460,819 (last update March 14, +200 from previous update March 11); LGL 162,178 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 157,104 with second doses, 105,105 with third doses, 2,163 with fourth doses. (last update March 6, +40 first doses, +289 second doses, +460 third doses, +211 fourth doses since previous update Feb. 27).

Despite the Ontario government lifting safety measures, Brockville General Hospital says it won’t be doing so at this time. Social visits are still restricted to essential care partners, family caregivers or those who provide care. Staff and doctors will still be required to be fully vaccinated, be screened before work and wear PPE. The hospital says about 20-35 staff are “affected” daily by COVID-19 related illness.

Three long-term care home chains in Ontario are going to keep mandatory vaccination policies in place even though the Ford government has removed the requirement for the sector. The long-term care minister says homes can keep the vaccination policies for existing and new staff if it complies with the law.

Despite restrictions being lifted in New Brunswick, the chief medical officer says people should still wear masks and get their coronavirus vaccinations. Dr. Jennifer Russell says the pandemic is not over.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.