Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday March 14, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Monday, March 14, 2022:

Public Health Ontario had no death report Friday due to change in the reporting system, 16 on Saturday and eight on Sunday to bring the total to 12,256. No hospitalization numbers were available Sunday due to reporting issue. There are 228 in ICU (down 16 from Friday) and 123 on a ventilator (down seven from Friday). Although PHO reported 1,631 new cases Sunday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 1,125,340.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. March 11) is 3,349,647. The country has 37,229 deaths from the virus – 23 in the Yukon, 20 in the Northwest Territories, five in Nunavut, 2,932 in British Columbia, 3,992 in Alberta, 1,148 in Saskatchewan, 1,708 in Manitoba, 12,638 in Ontario, 14,141 in Quebec, 316 in New Brunswick, 16 in PEI, 72 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 218 in Nova Scotia.

In its Friday report, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has nine people in hospital (three more than Wednesday), five in the ICU (one more than Wednesday) and three on a ventilator (one more than Wednesday). The number of deaths to date is 84 (no change from Wednesday). There were 66 cases added since Wednesday but due to limited testing, the number of cases locally is likely higher than what is being reported. Local case numbers are updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count for the region as of Sunday is 6,993. There are four lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities (no change from Wednesday). A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

There are three people in hospital in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area as of Friday (one more than Thursday) with zero in the ICU (no change from Thursday). The number of deaths to date is 204, two more than Thursday. There are two institutional outbreaks (no change from Thursday). Test positivity from limited testing in high-risk populations is 10.1 per cent (down 1.4 from Thursday). Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case total for the region as of Sunday is 13,862.

Vaccines: Ontario 31,882,192 (+15,142, last update March 13); EOHU 460,619 (last update March 11, +106 from previous update March 10); LGL 162,178 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 157,104 with second doses, 105,105 with third doses, 2,163 with fourth doses. (last update March 6, +40 first doses, +289 second doses, +460 third doses, +211 fourth doses since previous update Feb. 27).

In St. Lawrence County, New York (which includes Massena, Potsdam and Canton), there were 46 newly reported cases Friday. The active case count went up by five to 188. There are eight people in the hospital, three more than Thursday. There have been 180 deaths to date. Just over 60 per cent of the county population is fully vaccinated. The positivity rate is 2.4 per cent compared to 1.4 per cent across New York State.

Owners in the Quebec sugar shack industry say the pandemic has saved their industry. The partial indoor and outdoor experience was on the decline before the pandemic but has reinvented itself with take-home meals and products online throughout the year.

