Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday March 8, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Tuesday, March 8, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported three deaths Monday to bring the total to 12,574. Day to day change was four as one old cases was added through data clean-up. There are 693 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 249 in ICU (up two from the previous day) and 140 on a ventilator (up six the previous day). Although PHO reported 1,074 new cases Monday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 1,114,284.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. March 7) is 3,323,338. The country has 36,986 deaths from the virus – 22 in the Yukon, 19 in the Northwest Territories, five in Nunavut, 2,903 in British Columbia, 3,954 in Alberta, 1,135 in Saskatchewan, 1,690 in Manitoba, 12,570 in Ontario, 14,085 in Quebec, 309 in New Brunswick, 16 in PEI, 66 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 212 in Nova Scotia.

In its Monday report, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has six people in hospital (two more than Friday), three in the ICU (one more than Friday) and two on a ventilator (no change from Friday). The number of deaths to date is 83 (no change from Friday). There were 46 cases added since Friday but due to limited testing, the number of cases locally is likely higher than what is being reported. Local case numbers are updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count for the region as of Monday is 6,866. There are four lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities (two fewer than Friday). A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

There are five people in hospital in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area as of Monday (no change from Friday) with zero in the ICU (no change from Friday). The number of deaths to date is 201. There are one institutional outbreak (two fewer than Friday). Test positivity from limited testing in high-risk populations is 10.9 per cent (down 0.6 from Friday). Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case total for the region as of Monday is 13,751.

Vaccines: Ontario 31,797,518 (+6,281, last update March 7); EOHU 459,939 (last update March 7, +466 from previous update March 4); LGL 162,138 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 156,815 with second doses, 104,645 with third doses, 1,952 with fourth doses. (last update Feb. 27, +113 first doses, +436 second doses, +1,213 third doses, +191 fourth doses since previous update Feb. 20).

In St. Lawrence County, New York (which includes Massena, Potsdam and Canton), there were 90 newly reported cases Monday. The active case count went down by 62 to 183. There are seven people in the hospital, four fewer than Friday. There have been 178 deaths to date, two more than Friday. Just over 60 per cent of the county population is fully vaccinated. The positivity rate is 4.4 per cent compared to 1.6 per cent across New York State.

One of the main organizers of the so-called “Freedom Convoy” in Ottawa has been granted bail. Tamara Lich was freed on $25,000 bond. She was initially denied bail last month.

Cruise ships may be come to Canadian ports next month but there will be strict conditions in place, much like at airports. Among those rules, employees and passengers must be fully vaccinated and passengers will have to take a COVID-19 test before and after boarding.

Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley has revealed she has COVID-19. She says she tested positive on Sunday and her symptoms are mild. Notley, who is triple-vaccinated., will work from home while in isolation.

