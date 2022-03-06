COVID-19 Ontario Update: March 6, 2022

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Public Health Ontario reported another 17 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 12,570. Day to day change was 21 as four old cases were added through data clean-up.

There are 684 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 247 in the ICU (down six from the previous day) and 134 on a ventilator (down 13 from the previous day).

Ontario has administered 31,791,237 vaccine doses (17,554 more than the previous day), 12,038,611 fully vaccinated.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.

Please note: This is the final edition of the Newswatch COVID-19 Ontario Update. Ontario statistics will be included at 6 a.m. the following weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest. Thank you for your continued patronage of this local, independent news service.