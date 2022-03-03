COVID-19 Ontario Update: March 3, 2022

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported another 17 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 12,497. Day to day change was 19 as two old cases were added through data clean-up.

There are 834 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 267 in the ICU (down six from the previous day) and 149 on a ventilator (down 16 from the previous day).

Ontario has administered 31,736,824 vaccine doses (17,291 more than the previous day), 12,022,492 fully vaccinated.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.

Please note: The Newswatch COVID-19 Ontario Update will end with its last report on Sunday, March 6, 2022. The provincial information will be included at 6 a.m. the following day on weekdays only in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest, which will continue.