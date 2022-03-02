COVID-19 Ontario Update: March 2, 2022

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 24 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 12,478. Day to day change was 27 as three old cases were added through data clean-up.

There are 847 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 273 in the ICU (down five from the previous day) and 165 on a ventilator (up three from the previous day).

Ontario has administered 31,719,533 vaccine doses (19,014 more than the previous day), 12,017,957 fully vaccinated.

