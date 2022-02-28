COVID-19 Ontario Update: February 28, 2022

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, Public Health Ontario reported another three deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 12,433.

There are 849 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 279 in the ICU (down two from the previous day) and 171 on a ventilator (down 10 from the previous day).

Ontario has administered 31,684,081 vaccine doses (10,810 more than the previous day), 12,008,467 fully vaccinated.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.