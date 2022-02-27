COVID-19 Ontario Update: February 27, 2022

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Public Health Ontario reported another nine deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 12,430. Day to day change was 10 as one old case was added through data clean-up.

There are 842 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 281 in the ICU (down three from the previous day) and 181 on a ventilator (up nine from the previous day).

Ontario has administered 31,673,271 vaccine doses (27,897 more than the previous day), 12,005,680 fully vaccinated.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.