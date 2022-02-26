COVID-19 Ontario Update: February 26, 2022

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Public Health Ontario reported another 31 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 12,420. Day to day change was 34 as three old cases were added through data clean-up.

There are 1,024 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 284 in the ICU (down 13 from the previous day) and 172 on a ventilator (down 14 from the previous day).

Ontario has administered 31,645,374 vaccine doses (29,072 more than the previous day), 11,998,022 fully vaccinated.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.