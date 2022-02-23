Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday February 23, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Wednesday, February 23, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported nine deaths on Tuesday to bring the total to 12,288. There are 1,038 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 319 in ICU (down five from Sunday) and 202 on a ventilator (down six from Sunday). Although PHO reported 1,282 new cases Tuesday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 1,090,101.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. Feb. 22) is 3,243,953. The country has 36,046 deaths from the virus – 20 in the Yukon, 18 in the Northwest Territories, five in Nunavut, 2,786 in British Columbia, 3,830 in Alberta, 1,054 in Saskatchewan, 1,649 in Manitoba, 12,264 in Ontario, 13,856 in Quebec, 298 in New Brunswick, 15 in PEI, 63 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 188 in Nova Scotia.

In a special Tuesday report (Monday was a holiday), the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has six people in hospital (one more than Friday), three in the ICU (one more than Friday) and one on a ventilator (no change from Friday). The number of deaths to date is 81 (no change from Friday). There were 126 cases added since Friday but due to limited testing, the number of cases locally is likely higher than what is being reported. Local case numbers are updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count for the region as of Tuesday is 6,562. There are five lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities (five fewer than Friday). A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

One death was reported Tuesday in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area bringing the regional total to 192. There are seven people in hospital (one fewer than Friday) with one in the ICU (one fewer than Friday). There are seven institutional outbreaks (two fewer than Friday). Test positivity from limited testing in high-risk populations is 12.6 per cent (down 1.9 from Friday). Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case total for the region as of Tuesday is 13,459.

Vaccines: Ontario 31,528,557 (+27,642, last update Feb. 22); EOHU 457,072 (last update Feb. 22, +473 from previous update Feb. 18); LGL 162,025 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 156,379 with second doses, 103,432 with third doses, 1,761 with fourth doses (new metric). (last update Feb. 20, +128 first doses, +685 second doses, +1,348 third doses since previous update Feb. 13).

An Ottawa court has denied bail for one of the main organizers of the so-called Freedom Convoy. A judge was not convinced that Tamara Lich would not reoffend. She is charged with counselling to commit mischief. A separate bail hearing will be held Friday for another protest organizer, Pat King.

B.C. saw 44 COVID-19 related deaths in the last four days, bringing the total to 2,830. There are 688 people in hospital, compared to 733 on Friday. The province dropped all capacity limits for indoor and outdoor gatherings last week.

The Senate was debating confirmation of the Emergencies Act on Tuesday. The act, which passed through the House of Commons, has to be confirmed by the Senate, which is planning extra-long sittings to debate it.

