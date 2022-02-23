COVID-19 Ontario Update: February 23, 2022

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 19 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 12,306. Day to day change was 20 as one death was removed through data clean-up.

There are 1,106 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 319 in the ICU (no change from the previous day) and 199 on a ventilator (down three from the previous day).

Ontario has administered 31,559,024 vaccine doses (30,467 more than the previous day), 11,976,167 fully vaccinated.

