Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday February 22, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Tuesday, February 22, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported 30 cases Friday, 14 on Saturday and 19 on Sunday, to bring the total to 12,264. Cases and data from Monday will be reported at 10:30 a.m. today. As of Sunday, there are 1,056 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 324 in ICU (down five from the previous day) and 208 on a ventilator (down eight from the previous day). Although PHO reported 1,966 new cases Sunday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 1,087,484.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. Feb. 18) is 3,227,289. The country has 35,923 deaths from the virus – 20 in the Yukon, 17 in the Northwest Territories, five in Nunavut, 2,781 in British Columbia, 3,822 in Alberta, 1,054 in Saskatchewan, 1,647 in Manitoba, 12,204 in Ontario, 13,812 in Quebec, 297 in New Brunswick, 15 in PEI, 61 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 188 in Nova Scotia.

In its Friday report, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has five people in hospital (four fewer than Wednesday), two in the ICU (five fewer than Wednesday) and one on a ventilator (one more than Wednesday). The number of deaths to date is 81 (one more than Wednesday). There were 73 cases added since Wednesday but due to limited testing, the number of cases locally is likely higher than what is being reported. Local case numbers are updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count for the region as of Sunday is 6,510. There are 10 lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities (no change from Wednesday). A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

One death was reported Friday in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area bringing the regional total to 191. There are eight people in hospital (no change from Thursday) with two in the ICU (no change from Thursday). There are nine institutional outbreaks (no change from Thursday). Test positivity from limited testing in high-risk populations is 14.5 per cent (no change from Thursday). Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case total for the region as of Sunday is 13,431.

Vaccines: Ontario 31,500,915 (+33,700, last update Feb. 20); EOHU 456,599 (last update Feb. 18, +279 from previous update Feb. 17); LGL 161,897 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 155,694 with second doses, 102,084 with third doses. (last update Feb. 13, +305 first doses, +1,349 second doses, +2,359 third doses since previous update Feb. 6).

Ottawa police are telling shopkeepers that it’s safe to reopen after clearing out protesters over the weekend from the area around Parliament Hill. Some streets have reopened after officers moved in a made some arrests and also towed away trucks.

Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19. The 95-year-old is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms and will continue with light duties, according to Buckingham Palace. The queen is triple vaccinated.

Leeds and Thousand Islands Township will reopen its municipal office to the public today (Tuesday) with regular office hours. But staff will still do telephone and virtual appointments by request. Council and committee meetings will be in-person starting next month though public will have to join through Zoom or phone.

