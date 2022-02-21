Water safety statement continues as mild weather could push lakes, rivers higher in Leeds-Grenville: CRCA

KINGSTON – With a couple of days of mild weather this week, one of the conversation authorities covering part of Leeds-Grenville says flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

The Cataraqui Region Conservation Authority originally issued a statement on Feb. 15 cautioning people about inland lakes and streams with a lot of rain and has now extended that bulletin today.

With mild temperatures and rain expected today and tomorrow (Feb. 21-22), the CRCA is still warning residents that some mild localized flooding in low-lying areas, an ice jam or blocked culverts is possible.

“Widespread flooding is not expected at this time,” the CRCA said.

Meantime, dam operators on inland lakes are working to evacuate as much water as possible to keep water levels within their target range.

“Creek flows are high for this time of year, following the February 17 rainfall event. The ground remains frozen, and an above average snowpack exists. Runoff from the forecasted rainfall, combined with snowmelt, will cause creek flows and levels to rise further,” the conservation authority said.

The watershed safety statement remains in effect until March 9.