COVID-19 Ontario Update: February 19, 2022

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Public Health Ontario reported another 14 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 12,247. Day to day change was 10 as four cases were removed through data clean-up.

There are 1,191 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 329 in the ICU (down 23 from the previous day) and 216 on a ventilator (down five from the previous day).

Ontario has administered 31,467,215 vaccine doses (42,927 more than the previous day), 11,955,214 fully vaccinated.

Note: Public Health Ontario will not be reporting numbers on Family Day Monday (Feb. 21). Statistics from Monday will be reported Tuesday. The Newswatch COVID-19 Digest will not be published at 6 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 21 but returns at its regular time on Tuesday.