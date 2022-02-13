COVID-19 Ontario Update: February 13, 2022

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Public Health Ontario reported another 22 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 12,093. Day to day change was 18 as four deaths were removed through data clean-up.

There are 1,540 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 402 in the ICU (down 12 from the previous day) and 244 on a ventilator (down 23 from the previous day).

Ontario has administered 31,285,560 vaccine doses (37,546 more than the previous day), 11,901,176 fully vaccinated.

