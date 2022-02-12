COVID-19 Ontario Update: February 12, 2022

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Public Health Ontario reported another 35 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 12,075.

There are 1,704 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 414 in the ICU (down 21 from the previous day) and 267 on a ventilator (down eight from the previous day).

Ontario has administered 31,248,014 vaccine doses (48,320 more than the previous day), 11,887,639 fully vaccinated.

