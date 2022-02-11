Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Friday February 11, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Friday, February 11, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported 44 deaths on Thursday, bringing the total to 11,988. There are 1,897 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 445 in ICU (down four from the previous day) and 283 on a ventilator (up eight from the previous day). Although PHO reported 3,201 new cases Thursday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 1,064,604.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. Feb. 10) is 3,160,017. The country has 35,118 deaths from the virus – 20 in the Yukon, 17 in the Northwest Territories, five in Nunavut, 2,725 in British Columbia, 3,696 in Alberta, 1,012 in Saskatchewan, 1,613 in Manitoba, 11,944 in Ontario, 13,582 in Quebec, 275 in New Brunswick, 13 in PEI, 50 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 166 in Nova Scotia.

In its Wednesday report, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has 12 people in hospital (two fewer than Monday), seven in the ICU (no change from Monday) and two on a ventilator (no change from Monday). The number of deaths to date is 79 (no change from Monday). There were 113 cases added since Monday but due to limited testing, the number of cases locally is likely higher than what is being reported. Local case numbers are updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count for the region as of Thursday is 6,115. There are 16 lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities (four more than Monday). A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit had 26 people in hospital Thursday (one more than Wednesday) with five in the ICU (one more than Wednesday). The number of deaths to date is 174 (no change from Wednesday). There are 24 institutional outbreaks (no change from Wednesday). Test positivity from limited testing in high-risk populations is 18.4 per cent (up 0.1 per cent from Wednesday). Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case total for the region as of Thursday is 13,086.

Vaccines: Ontario 31,153,087 (+47,423, last update Feb. 10); EOHU 453,144 (last update Feb. 10, +522 from previous update Feb. 9); LGL 161,592 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 154,345 with second doses, 99,725 with third doses. (last update Feb. 6, +324 first doses, +1,272 second doses, +2,680 third doses since previous update Jan. 30).

Ontario hospitals will gradually resume surgeries and procedures. The Ministry of Health is lifting the directive that postponed non-urgent and non-emergent surgeries just over a month ago. The procedures will be phased back in.

The Ontario government says it’s successfully petitioned a court to freeze the assets in the latest crowdfunding website used to support the so-called Freedom Convoy. GiveSendGo had been used after GoFundMe shut down the funding page and returned money to donors saying the organizers had violated its terms of service.

It’s time to go home. The interim leader of the Conservative Party is calling on anti-vaccine mandate protesters to wrap it up because their demonstrations are hurting Canada’s economic recovery.

The City of Windsor is seeking a court injunction to stop the demonstrations that are blocking the Ambassador Bridge between it and Detroit. Mayor Drew Dilkens says protesters can’t holding the busiest land border hostage.

A Leger survey of Canadians shows nearly 30 per cent of respondents believe it’s time for all restrictions to be lifted and have people “learn to live” with the virus.

Prince Charles is isolating after testing positive for COVID-19. The 73-year-old had to cancel a trip yesterday. He had been in contact with crowds of people at the British Museum on Wednesday night. It’s the second time he’s caught the virus.

