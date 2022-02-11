COVID-19 Ontario Update: February 11, 2022

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, Public Health Ontario reported another 50 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 12,040. Day to day change was 52 as two old cases were added through data clean-up.

There are 1,829 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 435 in the ICU (down 10 from the previous day) and 279 on a ventilator (down four from the previous day).

Ontario has administered 31,199,694 vaccine doses (46,607 more than the previous day), 11,873,612 fully vaccinated.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.